Chance The Rapper Gets Clowned For Telling Followers To ‘Vote For Whoever Their Mom Tells Them To’

At this point, Chance The Rapper is known for his questionable tweets just as much as he’s known for being a musician.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Twitter to suggest an interesting way to approach voting to his followers, letting them know his opinion on how they should approach the 2020 presidential election.

“Ask your mom who to vote for,” he suggested. “Vote for who she say.” Chance followed up his initial tweet by saying he doesn’t “care what somebody quoted over my s**t,” as the responses questioning his strategy immediately started to pour in.

Ask your mom who to vote for. Vote for who she say — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

“Ya mama been thru alot. Ask them and trust them,” he continued. “Yall worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama.”

Yall worried bout everybody else mama, I said yo mama — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

This is pretty awful advice for a lot of reasons, including the obvious fact that we should all do our own research when it comes to who we agree with on major policies and who we want to see as President. Not only that, younger generations tend to become more progressive, meaning that there’s a pretty good chance the most important issues to your mom probably don’t align with what the most important issues are to you.

Seriously, don’t just vote for who your parents tell you to. That’s how we get 19-year-old Trump supporters.

While some fans got a good laugh out of the tweet, you know social media thugs had to come in with their take:

Nah, we should be encouraging people to read up on candidates & issues and make their own decisions. If we vote the same way our parents did/ do, we get the same things they get/ have gotten. I don't know about you, but my parents want better for me. — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) September 22, 2020

Lol this dumb — mako (@_imaniiii) September 22, 2020

I said yours tho — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 22, 2020

It’s important to remember, this is the same guy who was arguing about Kanye West being just as qualified for the job as Joe Biden just a few months ago, so we shouldn’t really be surprised.