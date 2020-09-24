Anderson .Paak Gets Some Help From Rick Ross For Their New Visual “Cut Em In” [Video]

The rollout for Madden 21 continues with the release of Anderson .Paak’s latest music video for “Cut Em In” featuring Rick Ross.

In the visual, both artists are seen returning to high school, where they try to make it through the day without ruining their chance to walk across the stage for graduation. In order to do this, the pair has to complete their daily curriculum along with evading any mishaps that might happen along the way. This journey to make it to the finish line unscathed is mirrored perfectly by the song’s lyrics.

“Growing up with nothing, you’re labeled impatient,” Ross raps. “But once the Boss made it, you’re labeled amazing/Meticulous with words, such a force of nature/I don’t want to seem absurd, but that boy’s a gangster.”

This single appears on EA Sports’ Madden 21 soundtrack, which was released on the same day as the game, August 28. “Cut Em In” also serves as a continuation of the excellent run Hit-Boy is having this year, which follows the release of Nas’ King’s Disease and Big Sean’s Detroit 2, providing beats for some of the biggest songs this year, including this one.

Check out the music video for “Cut Em In” for yourself down below:

Ross’ tasty wings from his brand Wing Stop make an appearance in the video during the cafeteria scene, as the rappers create a cypher and a pep rally ensues.

In addition to their Madden 21 release, Anderson.Paak has been dropping music like crazy throughout quarantine with his recent collaboration with Busta Rhymes on “YUUUU” and with his protest anthem “Lockdown.”

Ross is still buzzing after his VERZUZ debut back in August alongside 2 Chainz. The rapper debuted a new track during the Battle called “Pinned to the Cross.”