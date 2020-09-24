Damn, Word? Pregnant Wife Jumps In Ocean To Save Husband Who Was Being Attacked By Shark

Fellas, it doesn’t matter if your queen will buy you a PS5. Get you one who will go THIS hard for you!

According to the Miami Herald, a Florida husband will spend the rest of his life kissing the ground that his wife walks on after she put herself and their unborn child in harm’s way to save him. Andrew Eddy was out in the Middle Keys off the coast of Florida when he hopped in the water to go snorkeling. What he didn’t know is that there was a large Bull Shark swimming alongside his boat. As soon as he jumped in, the shark sunk its razor-sharp teeth into his shoulder and took him on a ride. The police report states that Eddy’s wife, Margot Dukes Eddy, saw the water fill with blood and immediately jumped off the boat to pull her husband aboard. Eddy was taken back to the beach where a helicopter lifted him to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Other snorkelers in the area reported that they had seen an “8 or 9 foot” bull shark in the area that same day.

The article also notes that Bull Sharks are common to see in the Florida Keys but shark bites are quite rare, especially during this time of year:

According to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, Monroe County has “had 17 unprovoked shark bites since 1882. Meanwhile, Volusia County in northern Florida has had 312, earning the area the designation of “the shark bite capital of the world.” Although the numbers sound high, George Burgess who is the director of the International Shark Attack File says the number of attacks in the Keys is, “relatively uncommon.”

Uncommon or not, this young man is still recovering from this vicious attack. Eddy is currently undergoing treatment for his wounds and the family has asked for privacy during this time.

That video game won’t do a damn thing for you when JAWS is trying to eat yo’ a$$. Choose wisely, kings. This guy has got himself a winner.