Desus & Mero: Big Sean Talks To The Bodega Boys About ‘Detroit 2,’ His Relationship With Kanye & More [Video]

On Thursday night, Big Sean (virtually) stopped by the number one show in late-night, Desus & Mero, to talk about his number 1 album: Detroit 2.

During his time on the program, Sean and the Bodega Boys end up chopping it up for 15 minutes, touching on everything from life and love to music and his career. Of course, a big part of the conversation has to do with the Detroit native’s new album, which he talks about in-depth. In that same breath, he talks about the Detroit rap scene, including some of his favorite artists from the city like Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, Boldy James, and Eminem. He also talks about what it was like to have a song on the album with all of his favorite emcees from Detroit and how that came about.

Later on in the interview, Big Sean touches on his battle with depression, what he does for self-care, and what it felt like to knock Taylor Swift out of the top spot with his third #1 album. Unsurprisingly, the rapper also gets into his relationship with Kanye West, talking about the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s promise to give Sean and the rest of his artists their masters back. The big promise follows West’s most recent Twitter rant about ownership in the music industry.

“Without the masters, you can’t do anything with your own music. Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch.” Ye tweeted last Tuesday. (September 15th)

Excited about the news, Sean Don quickly replied:

“Thank you!!! This would help so much.”

We will see if Kanye actually lives up to his promise.

Check out the conversation between Sean and Desus & Mero down below: