G.O.O.D. Boss: Kanye West Announces He’s Giving His Share Of Masters Back To G.O.O.D. Music Artists

Kanye West is putting his money where his mouth is–literally.

As part of his ongoing effort to change the music industry, the rapper has promised his G.O.O.D. Music artists something huge.

On Wednesday, West returned to social media with another tweetstorm, this time to announce he’s giving back artists his share of their masters. Ye’s tweet suggested he only owns 50 percent of the recordings, though it’s unclear how the other half of the masters have been divided.

“I’m giving all Good music artist back the 50% share I have of their masters,” he tweeted.

Back in 2004, Kanye West founded G.O.O.D. Music and went on to sign acts including John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi, Consequence, and Mos Def, all of whom have since left the label. Today, the imprint is home to artists like Big Sean, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, Valee, and Francis and the Lights. Kanye’s decision to simply give these artists his entire share of their masters suggests the rapper is forfeiting millions of dollars, all in the name of transforming the industry.

Right now, there are no further details on Kanye’s plan, so it’s unclear if his promise applies to only the official G.O.O.D. Music roster or every past artist who had released music under the label.

One of Kanye’s artists, Big Sean, replied to Ye’s tweet about the situation, clearly very happy about the possibility of gaining ownership over his own masters.

Kanye is currently battling with Universal Music Group and Sony over his own contracts as he attempts to gain full ownership of his own masters.