Fit For A King: Disneyland Unveils New ‘Black Panther’ Tribute Mural To Chadwick Boseman

The fact that we lost Chadwick Boseman last month still doesn’t seem real, but that disbelief is why it’s so important we continue to honor him as we mourn such a great loss.

While he has a lot of incredible roles on his resume, his biggest was playing the titular role in Black Panther and throughout other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel fans are always extremely passionate about their faves, but in this case, Chadwick made history, and for that, he’s got millions of young children looking to him for inspiration and representation.

Because his contributions to the franchise were so huge, it’s only right the company in charge of it all, Disney, pay their respects to Boseman the right way. Disneyland unveiled their mural to the late actor on Thursday. Located in the Downtown Disney shopping district, the installation–which is titled “King Chad”–shows Boseman giving the Wakanda Forever salute to child wearing the Black Panther mask and a hospital gown.

The heart-warming mural is meant to be a callback to the time the actor visited children with cancer at the St. Jude campus in Tennessee two years ago, all while he was privately dealing with colon cancer.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018

Take a look at the mural, done by Nikkolas Smith, down below: