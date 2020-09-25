Ew: Vietnamese Police Confiscate 345,000 Previously Canoodled Condoms That Were “Cleaned” And Sold “New”

We’ve posted some crazy, over-the-top, unbelievable, head-scratching, mind-numbing news stories over the years here at Bossip, but this one is one for the books.

According to a CNN report, Vietnamese police have confiscated approximately 345,000 USED condoms that were somehow “sanitized” and were set to be repackaged and sold.

The sound that you’re hearing is our skin crawling off of our bodies.

The pre-worn prophylactics were discovered in a Binh Duong warehouse during a bust. The warehouse owner said that they were sent the condoms from an unknown source.

A woman detained during the bust told police that the used prophylactics were first boiled in water then dried and reshaped on a wooden phallus before being repackaged and resold.

The New York Times reported that the factory’s 34-year-old owner said that she was paid 17 cents for every two pounds of recycled condoms.

Vietnam Television showed startling footage from the factory. Condoms were spread out across the floor and bags were filled with used contraceptives. Most of the bags weighed around 800 pounds.

The New York Times also noted that it still remains unclear just how long the illegal business has been in operation and how many of them were actually sold.

THAT is f***ing disgusting. Seriously, how could anyone possibly think this was a good idea. In this economy? In the middle of a pandemic??

Let us find out that THIS is how COVID-19 came to be…no pun intended.

We don’t know what the laws are in Vietnam but we sure do hope that any and everyone involved