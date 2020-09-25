Tell The Truth & Shame The Devil: Watch Breonna Taylor’s Family And Legal Counsel Powerful Press Conference Demanding Justice [Live Video]

Breonna Taylor’s family, along with legal counsel Lonita Baker, Benjamin Crump, and Same Aguiar are currently speaking truth to power. It’s moving and emotional and we are mad as hell.

There is hellfire being raised to the Earth’s surface and if you’re not fired up, you don’t have a soul. Much of the conversation revolves around the ineptitude of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the disgusting way in which he cowardly dodged questions about how he handled the sham of a grand jury hearing.

“RELEASE THE TRANSCRIPTS!” and “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH, AMERICA!” have been chanted with vigor and fury. Breonna’s aunt is speaking while wearing her niece’s EMT jacket while reading a statement from Breonna’s grief-stricken mother Tamika Palmer. Also, the speakers are virulently speaking out against media attacks that attempt to paint protesters as nothing more than violent thugs.

“The police “robbed the world of a queen, a flame willing to do a job that most of us never could’ve ever started,” Austin added during her reading.

The press conference comes at the heels of another hectic night for Louisville, following the Kentucky Grand Jury’s decision to indict 1 of the 3 officers involved in Breonna’s death. The city has seen an outbreak of both peaceful and violent protests. Brett Hankison, who was terminated in June, has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. None of the three men face state charges directly over Taylor’s death.

The Courier-Journal reported that last night in Louisville, police arrested at least “two dozen protesters, including two of Louisville’s most vocal Black advocates.” State Rep. Attica Scott who is the sponsor of “Breonna’s Law” to end no-knock warrants in Kentucky, as well as Bail Project activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, were amongst the many peaceful protestors who are fighting for justice on Thursday night. (September 24th) They are facing felony riot and two misdemeanor charges.

We will not be silenced and this press conference is a prime example of our resolve to get justice by any means necessary. F**k 12. F**k Daniel Cameron. F**k that bunk-ass grand jury who thought this to be “justice”. Attorney Crump says that almost each and every Black family who has suffered a similar injustice has reached out to offer their unyielding support to Breonna’s family.

Press play to watch.