RHOP Ashley Darby Asks Michael For A Postnup After Strip Club Incident, Will Receive 50% Of Assets If They Split



Real Housewife of Potomac Ashley Darby has apparently taken precautions to protect her livelihood should her marriage end.

As previously reported Ashley’s castmates Candiace Dillard and Gizelle Bryant told her about a rumor that Ashley’s husband Michael Darby was partying with “several strippers” and allegedly said he had a “boyfriend and a wife.”

Mrs. Darby receives some news about her husband, courtesy of Gizelle and Candiace TONIGHT on #RHOP! pic.twitter.com/0pbC8WRdU7 — Bravo (@BravoTV) September 13, 2020

Michael then confessed to Ashley that he “did something he regrets” but stopped short of saying that he cheated even after pictures of him in his underwear, that Ashely sniffs to make sure he’s not cheating, surfaced.

“Michael said, ‘I was so drunk, I fell asleep, and when I woke up, she was laying in the bed next to me,'” Ashley recalled in a confessional. “Then when Michael gets out of bed to check the time, she snapped a picture of him from behind at the dresser and gave it to a blog.”

Ashley then gave him a warning and said that if something like this happened again, it’d be curtains and “catastrophic for their relationship.”

Now it looks like Ashley’s ALL the way serious about her warning and E! Online reports that in the upcoming episode of #RHOP, she’s presenting Michael with a postnuptial agreement.

“An idea that I did have and that I wanted to see how you felt about was doing a post-nuptial agreement,” Ashley tells Michael in a preview clip. “Something that would be protecting Dean and me in the event that this happens again.”

Michael hesitates at first, but ultimately responds, “We can look at that.”

Ashley also added in a confessional that they had a prenup that expired and this postnup will protect her if they split and ensure she receives 50% of their assets.

“Now, in the event of a divorce, I will receive 50 percent of our assets. And now, I think it would be good for us to have a postnuptial agreement because [a] postnup would outline things that [I] would be guaranteed to get—no arguing, no disputing—and essentially would speed up the process in the event of a divorce.”

Ashley is currently pregnant with the couple’s second child but it’s clear that should things go left (again) she’s covered.

