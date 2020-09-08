Congratulations! #RHOP’s Ashley Darby Expecting Baby #2 With Her Husband Michael

There’s another baby on the way for a Real Housewife of Potomac.



Ashley Darby is announcing that she’s expecting “Baby D2” with her husband Michael.

“Dean has an announcement to make… Baby D2 arriving February 2021,” wrote Ashley on Instagram. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement.”

The couple’s first son, Dean, was born in July 2019.

Ashley recently told BOSSIP that’s she sharing her motherhood journey on this season of #RHOP. Viewers will see “the good, the bad, and the ugly of new mom life,” said Dean’s mom. “It’s great, but there’s definitely another side to that,” she said.

Viewers will also see this season, her husband Michael Darby’s name attached to yet another scandal. On the most recent episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, a rumor surfaced that Michael was partying with “several strippers” and allegedly said he had a “boyfriend and a wife.”

The rumor comes after a video surfaced in May of a man who appeared to be Michael in a hotel room with another woman. In the RHOP trailer, Michael seemingly confirmed the rumor and said; “We ended up going back to a hotel.”

Still, clearly, the Darbys are going strong and Ashley recently told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship is “unconventional and she can relate to Will and Jada’s episode of Red Table Talk.

“You know, I related to that a little more than I’d like to admit,” Ashley says, recalling watching the episode of Red Table Talk on which Will and Jada discussed their relationship woes. “I was like, man, Jada. I’m with you girl,” she continues. “I get it. I mean, marriage is just so hard — and it’s really hard being a public figure and having difficulties, and it’s even more difficult when you decide to talk about them and say some things that aren’t necessarily fitting the mold of what people think a marriage is or should be.”

Congrats to the happy couple!