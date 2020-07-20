Congratulations! DJ Duffey Announces Her Pregnancy

DJ Duffey, the official DJ of French Montana, is announcing her pregnancy. The former star of VH1’s Basketball Wives shared the exciting news over the weekend on Instagram while noting that she’s already five months along.

“Guess what?! Iv been hiding a secret from you guys!” she captioned a video of her burgeoning bump. “The world has been really crazy the last couple of months and I didn’t want to be constantly throwing my happiness in [your] faces during these difficult times… but I can’t hide my joy any longer. I want to share my secret with my IG family… I’m 5 months pregnant and me, Heir, and Iman are very excited. I’m excited to share this new journey with you all.”

This will be the second child for Duffey, she already has a son named Heir Jackson.

Prior to announcing her pregnancy, Duffey said she had a “hot girl summer” last year but said this summer will be a “sit ur a** down” summer.

MadameNoire reposts that the DJ/social media is in a relationship with a basketball agent named Iman Shokuohizadeh, who is the father of the child she is expecting.

She also previously gave a shoutout to fellow outgoing women like herself who are in “healthy happy relationships” like the one she’s in with Iman.

“I just wanted to highlight to the outgoing women like myself with big personalities that you can have a career and be whatever or whoever you want and still be in a healthy happy relationship…I’m DJ Duffey and LaTosha and my family understands the difference between the two….those days of diming your light to please a man are dead! Love each other as individuals and build an empire together!”

Good for you Duffey! Congratulations!