Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Seen Holding Hands With Her 25-Year-Old Sister…And They Live Together?

Ryan Dorsey, ex-husband to late actress Naya Rivera is obviously still overcome with grief after her passing and he’s been spending all of his time with Riviera’s little sister, Nickayla Rivera, even moving in with her. According to The Daily Mail, Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera are cohabitating with Naya’s 4-year-old son Josey in a brand new home together.

The Daily Mail reported and provided flicks of Nickayla helping Ryan begin moving his belongings from his previous home in North Hills, in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley, to a new rented home where the pair are both living 30 minutes away on September 6th.

Also this month, a witness spotted the pair holding hands in an LA area Target store, snapping a photo of them — you can see that photo here. The same source provided this tidbit with the holding hands photo:

‘They seem really comfortable together and are obviously helping each other through a very difficult period in both their lives,’ said an eye witness who spotted the pair in Target. ‘They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.’

Nickayla Rivera is a 25-year-old Instagram influencer and model. She appeared to be close with her sister, who was 8 years her senior when she passed. Nikayla shared photos with her sister to her IG account before and after he tragic accidental death.

Naya and Ryan welcomed their son Josey in 2015 and divorced in 2018.