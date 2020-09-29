Nickayla Rivera Reacts To Ryan Dorsey Romance Rumors After Naya's Death
Nickayla Rivera Addresses “The Way Things Look” Between Her And Late Sister’s Ex Ryan Dorsey
The chemistry between late actress Naya Rivera’s 25-year-old sister and her ex Ryan Dorsey, 37, caused a stir online yesterday and as of last night, Nickayla Rivera has broken her silence.
Nickayla and Ryan made headlines after a photo of them holding hands in Target was released from a witness who said they appeared to be “fooling around” in the store together. Reports were also made that Naya’s sister moved in with her ex-husband, who she divorced on 2018, in order to help raise her son. Nickayla apparently saw the chatter online and had this to say in her Insta-story:
“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can’t show up for myself. Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.
What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted, I hope you all can do the same.”
Before making her statement, a photo of Naya and Nickayla as kids collected thousands of comments from fans questioning her and Dorsey’s relationship. One Instagram user questioned in her comments, receiving likes in agreement:
Your sister didn’t live with Ryan as many people have stated. Why do YOU need to move in with him to raise HIS and your SISTERS child? If you’ve moved in with him because you’ve both started a relationship, at least have the decency to admit it and if not, WHY are YOU moving in?
Do YOU think Nickayla’s vague statement is a confirmation she and Ryan are in a relationship now?
