The Plot Thickens: Grand Juror In Breonna Taylor Case Files Motion To Release Transcripts, Suggests Daniel Cameron Equivocated

Neither Breonna Taylor nor her family has received justice and while we’re hopeful that something changes in that regard, the current face of Amerikkkan “justice” system a bit too fat for rose-tinted lenses.

That said, one brave grand juror in Breonna’s case has decided that the truth still matters and this anonymous person wants a rightfully skeptical country to see this case and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for what it really is. Yesterday, a motion was filed to request that Cameron, who refused to comment on pertinent questions from reporters at his sham-ass press conference, release the FULL transcript of the hearing. A call for that release was also echoed by Breonna’s family, attorney Ben Crump, Tamika Mallory, and others last week when they made their first public comments following the grand jury decision.

Breaking: A member of the Breonna Taylor grand jury just filed a remarkable motion asking a judge to release the entire proceedings of the grand jury. The motion strongly suggests that Attorney General Cameron's public comments contradict what was presented to the grand jury. — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) September 28, 2020

It essentially accuses Cameron of hiding behind grand jury secrecy requirements while misleading the public about evidence the grand jury actually saw. It asks the court to release the record in the interest of justice, transparency, and accountability.https://t.co/CRhBHVDbE0 — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) September 28, 2020

We highly suggest you read the entire motion as it paints Daniel Cameron as a cowardly equivocator who hid behind “protocol” to escape culpability for the lack of charges for Breonna’s death. Sections 11-18 clearly lay out the case against Cameron and rebuff many of the statements he made about how the case was presented to grand jury hearing.

We all know what type of time Daniel Cameron is on. For him, it’s always 9:11 and he’ll always side with the blue when it comes to choosing whether to do right by the police or by the people. Thankfully we have this grand juror who’s public pressure has forced Cameron’s hand as he has agreed to release the full transcript after his pathetic waffling last week according to The Hill.

“As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the Grand Jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool,” Cameron said in the statement. “Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge’s order to release the recording on Wednesday.”

STFU and put out the tape. Your concerns aren’t valid right now.