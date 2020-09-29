Pure Comedy: Rihanna Calmly Roasts A Fan Who Thinks Wearing Sunscreen Is Seasonal

There are a lot of people in the world who don’t understand the importance of wearing sunscreen, thinking if you don’t burn, you’re fine without protection–but that couldn’t be further from the truth. We’ll spare you the SPF PSA, but, long story short, as the founder of a huge skincare and makeup brand, it’s not surprising to see that Rihanna knows the importance of such products, year-round.

On Sunday, the mogul took to Instagram to promote the new mini versions of some of her skincare products. In the post, RiRi is rocking a bucket hat and some sunscreen as the Fenty products are displayed behind her.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!” she wrote in her caption. “@fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!”

The fact that Rihanna is wearing sunscreen in the flick prompted one fan to respond “it’s winter,” insinuating that she doesn’t need to wear sunscreen during the colder months. That day, Rih had time for an entertaining clap back, calmly gathering the fan who doesn’t know how to properly take care of their skin.

“It’s the ignorance for me!” Rihanna wrote in response to the fan. “You gon have wrinkles if you think spf is seasonal! But continue.”

If Rihanna said “but continue” to me I would turn into dust on the spot pic.twitter.com/2Vz7CSSLyf — notagainben (@NotAgainBen) September 27, 2020

If anyone can get folks to start wearing sunscreen year-round, it’s Rihanna.

Back in July, the singer and beauty mogul launched her new line of skincare products for both men and women that prioritize a healthy and ethical way of revitalizing your skin, and that treats for hyperpigmentation and clogged pores. Products from the line include the Total Cleans’r which removes oil, dirt, and build-up, as well as a Fat Water Refining Serum and her lightweight Hydra Vizor moisturizer that includes SPF.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the “Umbrella” singer revealed she’s working hard to address the misconceptions around wearing sunscreen, especially as it pertains to people of color:

“Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for black people,” Rihanna explained. “I have learned the hard way because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas.”

Ri continued on:

“Whether it’s hot or a gray, winter cold day, those UV rays are always out,” she said.

“I think the biggest misconception with SPF, in particular, is that black people don’t need it. And as a woman of color, I am here to say that’s a lie. We need it and we need it every day.”

Interested in purchasing the same products that Rihanna uses for her daily skincare routine? Now you can get your skin on fleek just like the mega superstar's with her new Fenty Skin Start'r Kit that features the works.