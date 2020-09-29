Consequence Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With Lupus, Thanks Kanye & Kim K For Their Help

Consequence just announced that he’s been battling the autoimmune disorder, lupus, with which he was recently diagnosed.

According to reports from HipHopDX, the rapper held a listening party via Zoom on Monday for his upcoming EP, Things Are Different Now. During the event, he decided to disclose to his fans that he was diagnosed with lupus back in June.

Consequence went on to explain how he found out about the disorder, revealed that he had been feeling ill for a while leading up to the diagnosis. Because he is a type 2 diabetic and part of the at-risk population for catching the virus, Consequence feared he had contracted COVID-19. That’s when he decided to go to the hospital, which is where he was told that he had lupus. He went on to explain that it “God’s will” that he’s still here and able to create meaningful music.

“He’s really my blessing from God,” Consequence said when explaining how his nine-year-old son, Caiden Mills, gave him the encouragement he needed to move forward. “When it got stupid for me, he was right here like, ‘Yo, come on, you just gotta get your muscles back. Come on daddy, you can do it.’ He’s my little superstar … he definitely re-charged the Tesla for me.”

On Twitter, Consequence thanked his longtime friend and collaborator Kanye West and his wife, Kim Kardashian for helping him get in contact with the right doctors leading up to his diagnosis.