Misty-Eyed Ryan Dorsey Says His Son Asked Him To Move In With Naya Rivera’s Sister

“It’s not always black and white.” Ryan Dorsey has responded to rumors he’s moved on intimately with deceased ex-wife Naya Rivera’s little sister, turning misty-eyed on video.

“I can’t believe this is real life and that I am about to even address any of this nonsense,” Ryan began a 12-minute Instagram video. The actor, who was married to Naya for 4 years, before divorcing in 2018, continued:

“I usually don’t read comments on my own stuff because I just know how there can be 50 good things said and five negative ones and somehow, as humans, we get those five negative ones stuck in our heads, but it was brought to my attention that there’s a lot of people that have a lot to say and have opinions on a family’s tragic situation.”

In the lengthy clip, Ryan attempts to describe how upset he feels now that his son is without his mother, giving credit to his own mother for helping him cope while remembering that Josey will never have Naya to do that. He added he’s lost “a little over 20 pounds” since Naya tragically went missing below the surface of Piru lake over the summer. In short, Dorsey claims the decision for Josey’s ‘Titi’ to move in was on the 5-year-old.

“To have a young woman who is his blood, his Titi, who’s willing to put her life on hold and sacrifice things, uproot her situation for the betterment of your child, so when you put your child to bed, you don’t have to be alone with your thoughts, and you don’t have to be sad every day and night wondering when does it get better. At least you have someone there with you to talk to or just sit in silence and be sad with. You don’t have to deal with it completely alone.”

As far as the photo of him holding hands with Nickayla and a possible relationship, Dorsey says a relationship is not on his mind right now.

“I wish I was worried about a relationship right now, not thinking about this and living with this every day.”