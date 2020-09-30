Frank Ocean Urges Fans To Vote–“Watching Him Dragged Out Will Be Way More Entertaining Than These Debates”

Frank Ocean is joining his old friend, Tyler, The Creator, in speaking up and urging fans to cast a vote for President on November 3.

The singer was seemingly just as disgusted as the rest of us watching the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday night. Toward the end of the event, he took to Instagram to share some of his thoughts on the event, going on to stress the importance of getting Trump out of the White House.

“It all feels fake. The problem’s that it’s not,” Ocean wrote. “Donald is president and might not leave the White House even if he loses the race, so some say. Pls vote. Watching him dragged out will be way more entertaining than these debates.”

Within his post, Frank also included a link to the official Blonded page, which was recently updated with voting resources for his fans. On the site, there is a voter registration form, a link to check registration status, an early voting calendar, and a link to request a mail-in ballot.

Frank Ocean is just one of the celebrities who took to social media on Tuesday to express their feelings on just how messed up the debate really was. Hopefully, his younger fan base will take his suggestion to vote seriously.

Frank Ocean was also active in the 2018 election where he encouraged his fans to vote through a series of Midterm election specials during his “Blonded RADIO” Beats 1 show. The rapper gave out free merch to fans who showed proof that they voted at selected polls across the U.S.