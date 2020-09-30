Yikes: Dr. Dre Fires Back At Estranged Wife’s Request For $2 Million A Month In Spousal Support

The story of Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce continues.

According to reports from TMZ, Dr. Dre revealed on Tuesday that he feels no need to oblige to his estranged wife’s request for nearly $2 million a month in temporary spousal support because he already supports her lifestyle.

Legal documents on the matter cite the fact that Dre allows Young to stay in his Malibu mansion, which reportedly costs around $25 million. He also covers her various expenses, noting that their business manager pays her AmEx Centurion Black Card bills. The producer goes on to say that he also covers her daily necessities like food, with his security bringing Nicole meals prepared by his private chef three to five times a week.

“This all seems like the wrath of an angry person being exacerbated by opportunistic lawyers,” Dr. Dre said about the request for spousal support, which comes after revealing that he’s already paid $5 million in lawyer fees for Nicole in the past two months. Plus, Dre claims that he offered to pay an extra $350,000 in lawyer fees by the end of the year–But this was before he discovered that Nicole took almost $400,000 from his record company’s business account.

What Dre is responding to, here, is Nicole’s claims from earlier this month, saying she needed $1,936,399 in temporary spousal support to cover her monthly overhead. This number included $10,000 for laundry, $900,000 for entertainment, $20,000 for email, and phone bills, among other expenses.