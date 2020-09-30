“Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” Exclusive: Tamar Goes All Out Party Planning For David’s 50th Birthday! [VIDEO]

Happy Hump Day! Have you been watching WeTV’s series “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life”? The show is all about Tamar’s comeback journey after nearly losing everything, including herself. Determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing new docu-series that follows her every move, Tamar teams up with music and TV mogul Mona Scott-Young to bare it all and bring the camera crew along with her for the ride. Cameras continue rolling during Tamar’s most vulnerable hours as she invites love back into her life with her new boo David, relaunches her music career, navigates co-parenting with ex-husband Vince Herbert, and battles the pressure to reconcile and reunite with her family.

We’re just a day from a brand new episode of “Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life” and we’ve got an exclusive show clip that is all about Tamar being the best girlfriend she can be, going all out to plan David’s 50th birthday party, which his family is flying in from Nigeria to attend! Pressure much?! We’d say so. Check out the clip below:

Here’s more about the episode:

On Thursday, October 1st at 9:00 pm ET/CT, halfway through her journey, Tamar is caught in the middle of a disaster between her new boo and the path to relaunch her music career. Cameras roll while David fights to protect Tamar from witchcraft.

Wayment, whet?! Witchcraft?!

Will you be watching?