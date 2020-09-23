Tamar Braxton Issues Mental Health Update, Grateful For ‘Second Chance’ Following Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton is issuing an update amidst her public breakup with her fiancé and admitted mental health struggle.

As previously reported Tamar and David Adefeso have ended their engagement after a domestic violence incident. Tamar alleged that David threatened to kill her in a murder-suicide, but David filed for a restraining order claiming that the “Braxton Family Values” star assaulted him in a car and caused $30,000 worth of damage.

Since then Tamar’s remained silent on what went down—until now. In a lengthy Instagram post, Tamar didn’t directly address her breakup but she noted that it’s now “Me Vs. Me.” She also thanked God for a “second chance” following her suicide attempt.

“God thank you for saving me!” wrote Tamar on Instagram alongside a photo of herself smiling at a mirror. “You know my true heart. Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won’t take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light.”

Shen then added a note to women who put others first over themselves. According to Tamar, she’s allowed herself to stay in environments of “toxicity” —but no more. She added that she’s ready to fight for black women.

“Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself?” she wrote. “That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I’ve allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many “angry black girl” narratives. I’m not angry at all. I have been battling mental health for some time now, and Let me tell y’all is not a joke. Nor is it a reason for anyone to call you “crazy. I am praying for anyone that is on this same battle.” I’ve realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own.

I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected.”

Sounds like Tamar’s ready for a new chapter.

See her full message below.