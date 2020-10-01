Devastating: Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she and her husband, John Legend, lost their baby.

She broke the awful news on Wednesday night, following a few weeks of bed rest and an eventual admission to the hospital this past weekend. Teigen was experiencing bleeding throughout her pregnancy, and though she got two blood transfusions after being admitted to the hospital, it ended up not being enough to save their baby, who she revealed the couple had already named Jack.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about,” the cookbook author wrote under a series of heartbreaking photos. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.” “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she continued.

After sharing the news on Twitter, she went on to tweet in disbelief, saying, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

John shared his wife’s initial tweet, simply adding, “We love you, Jack.”

The couple has two children, Luna and Miles, who were both conceived through in vitro fertilization. This pregnancy happened naturally, something Teigen said she didn’t think was possible for her.

Following this devastating loss, they expressed how grateful they are for their babies.