Jimmy Kimmel Live: Guest Host John Legend Talks To DJ Khaled About Nipsey Hussle, The Grammys & More [Video]

After a 2-week hiatus, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back with yet another guest host: John Legend. During his time at the show on Thursday night, the singer gave fans a hilarious guest monologue, a brand new performance of his song, “Wild,” and he interviewed one of his friends and collaborators, DJ Khaled.

The pair worked together on their track, “Higher” which features one of the last verses ever recorded from none other than Nipsey Hussle. Being able to have that piece of history on the song is so important, especially because of how the words Nipsey says on the track resonate so heavily following his tragic passing. Because of how special this song is, these two ended up not only performing at the Grammy Awards, but they also won a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Because this pair have so many memories together, it’s no surprise that this interview is nothing but laughs. During their conversation, this two touch on what it was like performing at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, welcoming more babies into both of their families, and how they’ve been handling the coronavirus.

Back in June, John Legend released his latest album Bigger Love which features a few of his hit tunes like “Conversations in the Dark”, “Actions” and the album’s self-entitled track “Bigger Love”. This is the Grammy award-winning artist’s 7th studio album. The new release is loaded with some star-studded collabs from Gary Clark Jr., Jhené Aiko, Koffee, Camper and Rapsody. He’ll be hosting a listening party for the album with iHeartRadio on September 13th at 6 pm.

Until then, check out his full interview on Kimmel for yourself down below: