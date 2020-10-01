Making History: The NFL & Roc Nation Select First Black Executive Producer For Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL, Roc Nation, and Pepsi all announced on Tuesday that Jesse Collins is going to executive produce the Super Bowl halftime show in 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this will make Collins the first Black executive producer the event has ever had.

“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said in a statement to Variety. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, [Roc Nation chief operating officer] Desiree Perez, and the entire Roc Nation family and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

Jay went on to praise Collins in his own statement for being “one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision,’” explaining that his “insight and understanding create both extraordinary shows and true cultural moments.”

Last year, Collins was nominated for an Emmy for his role as producer of the 61st annual Grammy Awards. He also recently served as an executive producer on John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero, the CBS special that honored the civil rights leader following his death. He has an extensive resume beyond that, with his other credits including the 2019 Soul Train Awards, 2020 BET Awards, and the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards.

Roc Nation co-produced its first Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year in Miami featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, marking the first time two Latinas headlined the biggest sporting event in the United States.