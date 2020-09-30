Puré PRÊC1ÖUSNÊSS: Cam Newton’s Son Cashmere Turns 1, NFLer Admits Missing His 7 Kids

Cam Newton’s baby boy is growing up.

The NFL player’s ex Kia Proctor shared today that their youngest son Cashmere Saint Newton turned 1.

Kia and Cam have three other children together; their first son, Chosen, was born in 2015, their daughter Sovereign-Dior was born in 2017, and their second son Camidas was born in 2018. Kia also has an older daughter from a previous relationship that Cam affectionately claims as his own despite a split between the parents. As previously reported Kia is requesting $15K a month in child support from Cam and full physical custody of their kids.

Not only that, Cam has another 1-year-old son, Caesar, that he welcomed in July 2019 with his current girlfriend La Reina Shaw.

The proud mom, who has an older son that Cam also claims as his own, has been posting her handsome boys on Instagram.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 31, recently opened up about having to leave behind all SEVEN of his kids to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Cam he wakes up “missing the hell” out of his childen while playing in Massachusetts.

“This whole decision, and not to keep beating a dead horse, this is a business trip for me,” Cam told WEEI Sports Radio. “The fact that I don’t have none of my children here in Boston with me and the fact that I haven’t been able to see them on a regularity, that’s angry in itself for me. I wake up every morning missing the hell out of my children and knowing that if I don’t do what I am supposed to do, then this could be good riddance for me. That is as serious as I am making it and that’s as serious as it is.”

He also added that he’s family guy who feels misjudged by people focusing on other things like his extravagant Auntie ensembles and comments.

“I’m a very family-oriented person,” said Cam to WEEI. “I’m a very hands-on dad and the fact that people don’t realize that because they’re jaded by the outfit that I wear. They’re jaded by what I say. They are jaded by the energy on the field. They are jaded by the football figure of who I am but yet…there’s more to me than just what you see on Sundays.”

The outfits are distracting, Cameron—but that’s neither here nor there.

Happy Birthday to baby Cashmere!

