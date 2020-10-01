In White Folks News: Shia LaBeouf Charged With Petty Theft And Battery For June 2020 Incident

Shia LaBeouf has been charged with petty theft and battery in connection with an incident that occurred back in June.

According to reports from TMZ, LaBeouf was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney with the misdemeanor charges earlier this month, after the actor got into a “verbal altercation” with another man in the Los Angeles area a few months back.

Per the report, the altercation in question ultimately “turned physical,” with LaBeouf allegedly leaving the scene with the man’s cap after removing it from his head. Luckily, no major injuries were reported. Even so, the unidentified other party filed a police report following the incident, which is what prompted an investigation and the misdemeanor charges in question.

At of now, LaBeouf and his reps have not publicly commented on the charges.

LaBeouf was already in the headlines earlier this month after he stole the show during a live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in support of COVID-19 relief. LaBeouf was a part of the live read as stoner icon Jeff Spicoli and was joined by an absolutely star-studded cast that also included Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Ray Liotta, John Legend, and more.

In 2017, LaBeouf was involved in another incident where he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct and attributed the ordeal to his issues with PTSD. The 34-year-old actor and filmmaker said that he has struggled with the condition, citing his traumatic childhood as the reason for his behavior. Shia revealed his parents splitting when he was five and growing up with an alcoholic father contributed to his PTSD.

The Transformers star previously revealed he almost quit acting to join the Peace Corps:

“I thought the acting thing was over and then I signed up to go to the Peace Corps and then went into this rehab facility, was there for two months, had written this thing, plans changed. So when I got out, I wasn’t gonna do the Peace Corps no more. So we had a little conversation about it, they were very peaceful about it … It’s not like the navy or something like that.”

Prayers up for Shia!