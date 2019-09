Shia LaBeouf Sheds A Tear While Eating Hot Wings On The Season 10 Premiere Of ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

On the Season 10 premiere of First We Feast’s Hot Ones Shia LaBeouf is the first celebrity to take on the all-new wings of death with host Sean Evans. The actor bares all during the spicy challenge and discusses everything from his iconic 2015 monologues-turned-memes, debunks the biggest myths surrounding his career, and sheds the most beautiful “Touched by an Angel” tears the “Hot Ones” table has ever seen.