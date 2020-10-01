Happy Ending: Storage Wars Star Returns Storage Filled With Kobe’s Personal Items To Vanessa Bryant

One of the most devastating losses to the world this year was the passing of Lakers star and #GirlDad Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi. Nobody felt this loss harder than Vanessa Bryant who lost her daughter and her other half in a split second. Shortly after that an abandoned storage unit allegedly from Kobe’s stylist was auctioned off. According to TMZ, the person who discovered the treasures contacted ‘Storage Wars’ star Rene Nezhoda who purchased the items for $13,000 and is now returning them to Vanessa Bryant.

But, we’re told Vanessa Bryant learned about the auction and felt the items belonged with the Bryant family — so her reps reached out to Rene before he put them up for sale in hopes of working out a deal. We spoke with Rene who tells us, “Everything has been worked out. A number of personal items, worn items, and paperwork were sold directly back to the Bryant family.” Rene wouldn’t tell us the sale price because of the terms of the agreement — but sources close to the deal say it wasn’t about turning a profit, it was about getting the items back to the family in a fairway. That said, Rene was able to keep some of the items that were NOT worn by Kobe — some cool shoes and shirts … and he is planning on selling those for profit.

We’re glad Vanessa was able to get the items she wanted and greed didn’t get in the way!