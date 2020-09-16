Vanessa Bryant Defends LeBron James Against LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Vanessa Bryant isn’t here for the hypocrisy within the Los Angeles Country Sheriff’s Department.

On Tuesday, Bryant posted some screenshots to her Instagram Story which showed tweets condemning LA County Sheriff, Alex Villanueva. Villanueva has been under fire this week after urging LeBron James to match the reward money information regarding the shooting of two deputies in Compton, California over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff, LeBron James standing in solidarity with the police department would show trust in the judicial system rather than fan “the flames of hatred.”

Obviously, that’s not gonna happen, and Vanessa Bryant is pointing to one huge reason why. This is the same Sheriff’s Department under investigation for sharing photos of the crash scene following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant has questions for LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who challenged Lakers star LeBron James to double a reward for the capture of the gunman who ambushed two deputies in Compton. https://t.co/vPa35U3cBU pic.twitter.com/W7jDgkTEoI — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 15, 2020

“He shouldn’t be challenging LeBron James to match a reward or ‘to step up to the plate,'” the tweet that Bryant shared reads. “He couldn’t even ‘step up to the plate’ and hold his deputies accountable for photographic dead children.”

“How can he talk about trusting the system?” Another the tweeter continued. “His sheriff’s department couldn’t be trusted to secure Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash scene, his deputies took and shared graphic photos of crash victims. Vanessa Bryant is suing them.”

Vanessa also shared a headline from different outlets explaining that at least eight officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were responsible for taking pictures of her husband’s body following the fatal helicopter crash.