For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Teyana Taylor’s New Video For “Concrete” [Video]

Teyana Taylor just released another video from The Album, and this time around, it’s for the song “Concrete.”

We already know Teyana has been in her director bag recently, creating some incredible visuals both for herself and for fellow musicians like Wale, Schoolboy Q, YG, and Kyle. In her latest self-directed visual, we see Taylor fighting and making up with her man, who is played by her real-life husband, Iman Shumpert. Later on in the video, Taylor shows off her pregnant belly while the couple is still in the throes of their hot and cold relationship.

Obviously, this video was filmed before Taylor gave birth to her second child with Shumpert, Rue Rose, at the beginning of September. The release of this music video follows quickly behind another as the singer recently dropped the visual for another The Album song, “1800-One-Night,” where she played the role of a sex worker.

The “Concrete” video comes just at the right time as it was revealed this week that Taylor was nominated for Video Director of the Year for the BET 2020 Hip Hop Awards. Anyone who has seen her many directorial efforts can attest to the fact that the nomination is well-deserved.

Check out the video for “Concrete” down below.