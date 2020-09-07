Petunia Preciousness Loading: Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Welcome Baby Girl The Day After Atlanta Baby Shower

Congratulations! Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second daughter Rue Rose on Sunday September 6th. The birth was pretty timely considering the couple were feted by friends at a baby shower Saturday night.

According to The Neighborhood Talk reports, Teyana and Iman welcomed a healthy baby girl Sunday morning. We’re hearing some conflicting reports about the actual time of birth but we know the baby arrived Sunday. Great news! We’re so happy all is well with this beautiful family.

As for the baby shower, the party was held at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta and planned by Teyana’s close friends Karrueche and Karen Civil along with celebrity event producer extraordinaire Hannah Kang and Theory Communications. The event was an intimate outdoor affair sponsored by Pretty Little Thing, Belaire,Beats By Dre and Wifey Wines. Guests included La La Anthony, Victor Cruz, Lori Harvey, Monyetta Shaw, Queen Naija and Clarence White, among others.

We’re super proud watching both Iman and Teyana. Taylor actually just released a new video last week called “Still,” which has some extremely powerful images inspired by the continued fight against oppression. Teyana’s bump is on full display throughout the video, which sees her channel images of Malcolm, Huey and more.

Check it out below:

Bravo Teyana!!!

