For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Jhené Aiko’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ At Home [Video]

Finally, Jhené Aiko has blessed us with a Tiny Desk Concert of her own…but of course, the format is a little different this time around.

Obviously, because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people are working from home right now–including the people over at NPR. As they explain it: The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

And even while being in a different setting than the literal tiny desk that we’re used to, Aiko’s performance did not disappoint.

The singer lent her angelic voice to an eight-song medley that includes newer joints off her 2020 project, Chilombo, and some old fan favorites. She performs “Lotus (Intro),” “Stranger,” “Do Better Blues,” “To Love & Die,” “Born Tired,” “W.A.Y.S.,” “Summer 2020,” and “Eternal Sunshine.”

Backed by an ensemble of masked musicians, Jhené bookends her set with a sound bath of singing bowls that are sure to leave you at peace following an already beautiful performance.

Check out Jhené Aiko’s Tiny Desk Concert for yourself down below:

In August, the sultry vocalist revealed in her Grammy’s “Up Close & Personal” interview that she has been studying the process of sound healing. Jhené made a conscious decision to infuse every track on her latest album with crystal alchemy singing bowls, which she says has been found to help heal people mentally and physically:

“At some point, I realized that a part of my purpose is to help people get through things,” she shared with The Grammy’s. “Now that I’m studying sound healing and know the importance of sound, I just feel like it’s my responsibility as a musician to really take care of the sounds that I put into the music.”

The 32-year-old R&B singer’s career has come along way since she began writing for B2K in the 2000s. Aiko says Chilombo is the first album where she feels like everything has come together.

“..I’ve lived, I’ve learned. And I think that’s all just reflected in the music.”