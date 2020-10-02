Anthony Anderson Talks Presidential Debates & The Upcoming “Black-ish” Special [Video]

Many of us are still trying to understand what in the world we watched during the first Presidential Debate this week. From the moderator all the way to each party’s fan base, everyone was annoyed at what we witnessed. At this point, we aren’t even sure that another debate will even happen before November’s election. The overall look and feel of the latest debate left everyone looking as if they lost and no one was the winner.

Today, Anthony Anderson stopped by The View to discuss his thoughts on the debate and offer up some light-hearted jokes about the situation. Before tackling the debate itself, Anderson talked about being one of the many African-American actors nominated for Emmys this year and leading a Black Lives Matter chant on stage. He also opens up about his own issues with police brutality.

His hit show Black-ish has always hit the political and racial issues head-on, and luckily, the series doesn’t plan to stop their focus on important issues anytime soon. The upcoming semi-animated Black-ish special will feature an appearance from Georgia politician Stacy Abrams and Desus & Mero. This special comes after the show’s 2016 election episode that was pulled from the air that ended up finally being released this year.

You can listen to Anthony’s thoughts on The View down below.