STFU Forever: Dave Chappelle Claps Back At Critics During His Emmy Acceptance Speech [Video]

Dave Chappelle is one of few comedians who were able to snag a hefty payday for their Netflix comedy stand-ups.

Regardless of what Monique says, Netflix getting Dave to deliver new stand-ups is a win for everyone. Dave is one of the most beloved comedians to walk the earth and any new material from him is always given praise by fans. When it comes to critics, they were interestingly harsh on one of his latest Netflix specials, Sticks & Stones.

In the stand-up, Dave went in on the LGBT community, celebrity scandals, cancel culture, and more hot topics. Critics were quick to call Dave out for allegedly ‘losing his touch’ and claiming he missed the mark with the special–Which we all know is a lie just based of off his latest special, about George Floyd, 8:46, which hit the mark and helped people cope when they needed it most.

Regardless of how his haters feel, this weekend, Dave took home three awards at the Creative Arts Emmy’s. Although the special was called, Sticks & Stones it seems the words from critics did bother Dave to some degree. After the multiple wins, the comedian posted his acceptance speech on Instagram for the world to see. In his speech, he fired back his own version of “I told you so” to the critics by telling them maybe they should “Shut The F**k Up, Forever”.

Of course, reading this only does so much because when it comes to Dave, you have to hear it for yourself.