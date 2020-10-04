Make It Nasty: Twitter Is Thirsting For Tyga After A Picture Of His Peen Leaked Online

Just a few weeks after fans got a close-up look at Chris Evans’ pecker, another celebrity peen has leaked online.

Early Saturday morning, social media was in a frenzy after a photo–that supposedly belongs to Tyga–made it’s way onto the interwebs. While some fans gave the rapper the benefit of the doubt, several have accused him of leaking the image himself in an effort to promote his OnlyFans account.

Either way, a lot of very lusty ladies–and fellas!–didn’t really care when, why, or how the photo leaked….they’re just happy they got to see it. Because, well….the man is packing (ya know, according to Twitter *laughs nervously*)

It does seem like Tyga releasing the photo himself is most likely, given the timing, since he’s been pushing his OnlyFans account pretty heavily over the past few weeks, almost exclusively posting pictures of him alongside naked women on his Instagram account.

Whatever the case, this situation has a lot of fans ready to risk it all–which is funny, because the rapper is usually in the headlines being clowned. It looks like this is just the latest situation where an intimate photo being spread online is actually good press.

Check out some of the funniest reactions to the picture down below:

Me coming on Twitter to find Tyga dick pic pic.twitter.com/t70eHZ5H7U — Tasha J (@iiBallJONES15) October 3, 2020

I wonder why tyga is tr- pic.twitter.com/FWjZk1ZXLP — Lx2Bih (@Yer0N0Eiyu) October 3, 2020