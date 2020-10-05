Desus & Mero: Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Talk Their Legendary Catalogues, Verzuz & More [Video]

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz are the latest guests to stop by Desus & Mero to chop it up with the Bodega Boys on the most illustrious show in late night.

During the conversation, the hip-hop icons talk about their legendary catalogs and what it’s like getting to work with huge artists like Jay-Z, DMX, Ruff Ryders, Missy Elliott, and others throughout their careers. Of course, the pair also gets into the invention and future of Verzuz, their insanely successful Instagram live competition series that has been one of the top highlights for millions of people during the COVID-19 quarantine.

Verzuz has grown into what Timbaland called in his interview with Billboard a museum, showcasing Black musical greatness with a myriad of celebrities like Brandy and Monica who hit 1 million views on their show-stopping battle and more recently, Ms. Glady’s Knight and Patti LaBelle brought multiple generations together for a night filled with their soulful classics.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Timbaland and Swizz Beats talk about their love of fine art, getting into music as DJs, not producers, and so much more.

Swizz Beatz is from the Bronx, just like Desus and Mero, so you already know this interview is filled with love and respect from the second all four of these guys get onscreen together. Seeing two beloved duos talking to one another is exactly the type of content we need to see to keep us entertained in a time like this.

Check out the interview for yourself down below to hear everything the duo has to say: