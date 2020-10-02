Desus & Mero: LL Cool J Talks Kanye’s Grammy Disrespect, Working With Jamie Foxx & More [Video]

LL Cool J is the latest guest to (virtually) stop by Desus & Mero for an interview.

During their time together, the hip-hop icon gets into everything from conversations about classic tales to stories that are ripped from today’s headlines. First LL gets into his illustrious career, which is something any real fan of rap should already know about. After that, the rapper gets into a discussion about his new project, Come Dance With Me. The CBS series–which is executive produced by Cool J–will feature talented young dancers from across the country, who will invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize.

Check out Desus & Mero’s interview with LL Cool J down below to hear the rapper drop some gems along with some funny conversation.