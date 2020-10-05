Dr. Flocka: Waka Flocka Flame Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree In Philanthropy And Humanitarianism

It’s DR. Waka Flocka Flame to you, now.

Juaquin “Waka Flocka Flame” Malphurs has received an honorary doctorate degree in philanthropy and humanitarianism. On Saturday, October 3, the rapper’s friends and family shared that the “Hard In The Paint” rapper got his degree during a special New York ceremony. It’s unclear from which University.

Waka’s wife Tammy Rivera shared a photo of a cap and gown decked out Waka and captioned it, “Proud of you.”

The rapper’s friend Blaque Jack also shared an IG post of Dr. Flame receiving his degree and shared a video of him accepting the diploma.

“Congrats to Dr. Juaquin James Malphurs @wakaflocka on his Honorary Doctorate in Philanthropy and Humanitarianism! #drwakaflockaflame,” the post read.

Other celebs who’ve received doctorate degrees include Diddy who received an honorary doctorate degree from Howard University, John Legend who received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Viola Davis who received an Honorary Doctorate from Julliard and Stevie Wonder who has four Honorary Doctorates from Brown, Yale, Tulane and Oberlin College.

Congrats Waka Flocka!