How Sweet! Tank Showered His Wife With Designer Bags For Her Birthday

Here’s some positive, Black love news…

R&B singer Tank was a SWEET husband, surprising his wife Zena Foster on her birthday over the weekend after she asked modestly for a wallet as a gift. The “I deserve” singer took his wife’s request and added some zero’s to it, buying the birthday girl SEVEN new designer bags.

Zena’s surprise went down as the couple celebrated her birthday with an intimate gathering with friends. The couple enjoyed pool time together, sharing photos on Instagram.

Zena, an entrepreneur and mother of two was surprised earlier in the evening when her hubby sashayed down the hall with seven bags filled with gifts for her. The wife buckled at the knees for a moment when she saw her gifts.

My baby @zenafoster just wanted like a small dope wallet for her birthday. So i got her 7 dope bags for her birthday

How sweet! Zena and Tank have been married since 2018. They have two kids together, Zion who is 12 and Zoey, 5.

Happy birthday Zena!