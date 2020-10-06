HARTwarming: Eniko Hart Gives Fans Their First Look At Baby Girl Kaori Mai

Eniko and Kevin Hart’s baby girl has made her debut.

As previously reported the happily married Harts welcomed baby Kaori Mai last week and now they’re introducing her to the world.

Proud mommy Eniko Hart did the honors and officially introduced the couple’s newborn, their second child, with a sweet Instagram photo.

“When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again,” Eniko captioned a pic of their baby girl bundled up in a blanket and white onesie.” Ori my girl you are everything I could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light,” she added.

She also added another photo of the other three Hart kids, Kenzo Kash, 2½, Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, bonding with baby Kaori.

“our hearts are full. #fourhartbeats 🤗,” Eniko captioned the pic of the siblings.

Eniko first announced the Hart family’s big baby news in March with a post captioned; “Baby #2 in the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful! Soon to be a family of 6 #glowingandgrowing.”

She also chronicled her pregnancy workouts…

and told fans that she went all out for her maternity shoots because she and Kevin are “done making babies.”

“Since we’re done making babies i wanted to get as many maternity shots as possible this time around. this might’ve been look #7? haha..,” Eniko captioned the post. “U either hate it or LOVE IT, I LOVE IT.”

Congratulations to the Harts!