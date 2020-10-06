Here’s How Chef Lex & Others Fixed The NBA Bubble Food Complaints & Made 4000 Meals A Day [Video]

When the NBA decided to head down to Orlando to finish the 2019-2020 season, the biggest objective was keeping everyone safe from COVID-19. The NBA put together a plan and dominated its safety protocols, got everyone to the destination safely, had a tracking process, and everything seemed complete.

When the players actually started arriving, everything seemed to be going fine until the first meals made their way to the ballers. The meals ended up being up posted online by the likes of J.R. Smith, who clowned the meals so bad he had to be told to get off Instagram Live. Others would follow suit and the NBA quickly understood they had to do something to fix their problem, especially because they wanted to make the bubble to be as comfortable for everyone as it could be.

That’s when Chef Alexia Grant, A.K.A Chef Lex and 10 others were invited to fix the problem by cooking for players and staff inside the bubble. Alexia started her own pop-up Comfort Kitchen.

Chef Lex has cooked up some tasty meals for a long list of celebs too including Oprah Winfrey, Meek Mill and the Portland Trail Blazers. Her specialty? Lex serves up a variety of different Southern and Caribbean comfort foods (hence the name). Cooking for the NBA isn’t easy though. Chef Lex isn’t allowed to leave the bubble and has to rely on different runners to help deliver her meals to players in the inner bubble.

After her food started going out she received tons of shout outs on social media from coaches, players, and even media members for fixing the food situation. Since she couldn’t do her own shopping or leave the bubble, many wondered how she was able to get the job done. Take a look at the behind the scenes of her kitchen and its process below.