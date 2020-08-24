Free Smoke: J.R. Smith Calls Tory Lanez A ‘Clown’ After Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram live and put the rumors to rest surrounding her shooting.

The rapper identified Tory Lanez as the person who shot her in Los Angeles. Prior to her confirmation, we all pretty much knew he was implied to be the shooter already, but with everyone involved keeping hush on the details, many held their judgment. Meg’s confirmation came the same day the Los Angeles District Attorneys announced they are still thinking of bringing charges against Tory for shooting her in the foot.

Tory has been one of the loudest voices throughout 2020 and all of a sudden, he has been MIA since this whole situation went down. At this point, nothing Tory can say, no amount of music or excuses will make up for his actions–but taking accountability is the least he could do.

One person who has some words for Tory Lanez over the situation is the Lakers’ newest signee, J.R. Smith. With Smith stuck in Orlando for the NBA bubble, he has more than enough time to address anything on his mind. Smith took to Instagram to call out people listening to Tory’s music after what he did, even going so far as to call Tory a clown. J.R. let it be known that whoever has an issue with his words can hit his line/

“This clown shoots a female an y’all listening to his music like it’s okay,” Smith wrote on his Instagram story. “Tf @torylanez you a straight [clown]. … an tell whoever to hit my line it’s whatever.”.

The ironic part here is that the only time Tory has been seen since the shooting was at a McDonald’s in Orlando. Florida, where J.R. is stuck for the next few months.