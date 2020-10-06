Daymond John Announces 'Black Entrepreneurs Day' Supporting Black Business
Daymond John Announces ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’ Event To Support Black Businesses
This year has been a trying time for everyone as it relates to unemployment and business. Many of your favorite businesses have shut down and unemployment hit historic levels. Despite these hardships, a lot of people refused to sit with their backs against the wall and instead decided to venture into entrepreneurship for the first time. Shark Tank’s Daymond John is now hoping to host an event to help everyone trying to get their businesses off the ground for the first time.
John is known for his legacy with FUBU, a fashion brand that he turned into a whopping ” 6 billion dollar game-changer” according to his website. Daymond is an entrepreneur in every sense of the word as a branding guru, motivational speaker, and New York Times best-selling author.
According to reports from TMZ, he will be hosting a live streaming event to help black businesses thrive.
The “Shark Tank” star filled us in on his latest initiative called Black Entrepreneurs Day, telling us how folks can get $25,000 to help their small businesses.
It’s pretty cool … Daymond’s got a dream team of celebs, who are also very successful business people. Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx and LL Cool J will be with him to share experiences and advice in a series of one-on-one conversations.
Daymond and co. will be streaming live for Black Entrepreneurs Day on Oct. 24 and you can tune in and take notes on Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok.
If you ever wanted to be on Shark Tank, this is just as good of an opportunity and as of yet, it seems like you won’t have to give up equity. Head over to blackentrepreneursday.com for more information.
Excited to announce the first ever ‘Black Entrepreneurs Day’ – a celebration of black business, presented by @Chase For Business 🙌🏾 I'll be joined by @Shaq, @gabunion, @iamjamiefoxx, @llcoolj and more for some incredible Game-Changer Conversations thanks to @TheGeneralAuto, as well as musical performances by @chancetherapper @questlove and @djdiesel. Co-hosted by @angelayee. @blackentrepreneursday is sure to inspire and educate across all ages and levels of success as we come together to celebrate Black business 🙏🏾 Tune in October 24th to be part of history starting at 7PM EST free across @Facebook and 20+ other social platforms including Youtube, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok and more. Link in my bio to learn more! Who’s planning to tune in?
