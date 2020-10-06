A Lil’ Positivity: Taraji P. Henson Is Hosting Her Own Mental Health Talk Show on Facebook Watch

The latest celebrity to take their talents to Facebook Watch is Taraji P. Henson, who is set to host a new talk show, Peace of Mind With Taraji, on the streaming platform. Following the the footsteps of the Smith family and their series, Red Table Talk, the series will focus on mental health and the issues it within the black community.

“I’ve long been a mental-health advocate for the black community, and created the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in 2018 that has provided resources to thousands of people who are struggling,” she said in a statement. Each episode will feature interviews with celebrities and everyday people, as well as mental-health experts. “I’m looking forward to bringing this new talk series to Facebook,” she continued. “Where I can continue to create conversation around an issue that is near and dear to my heart.”

The actress named the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation after her father, Boris, who suffered from mental health issues stemming from his experiences during the Vietnam War. Clearly, this isn’t just a job for the actress, this is a project and a message that’s truly close to Taraji’s heart.

In an interview with Entrepreneur Magazine, Henson revealed she sought therapy in 2003 after the death of her son Marcell’s father who was murdered, but the search to find a Black therapist was challenging. The actress said it felt like “looking for a purple unicorn with a golden horn.”

Last June, the Empire star attended a Congressional Black Caucus task force on Black youth suicide and mental health where she revealed she struggles with mental health issues of her own:

“I also suffer from depression and anxiety. And if you’re a human living in today’s world, I don’t know how you’re not suffering in any way.”

Henson later mentioned in the interview that she hopes her new campaign will open up a wider conversation about addressing mental health issues amongst the Black community with a face that they can recognize.