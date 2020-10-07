Congratulations! Kelly Rowland Expecting Her Second Destiny’s Child

Kelly Rowland is pregnant!

The songstress broke the big news to Women’s Health for their November cover story and posed for pics shot by photographer Djeneba Aduayom.

Inside the publication, she’s sharing that she’s due later this year and conceived her second child “right away” after trying with her hubby Tim Weatherspoon.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ the 39-year-old tells Women’s Health.

Still, although Kelly’s happy about the pregnancy, she admitted that she was hesitant to share the news publicly but hopes it will serve as a reminder about the “importance of life.”

“But you still want to remind people that life is important,” she says. “And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly also admitted to Women’s Health that she eats lean food like sardines, egg whites, spinach, fruit, and oatmeal and rested throughout her first trimester due to “overwhelming exhaustion.” Now, she’s active again and doing yoga, stretching, and walks, a far cry from her first pregnancy with Titan Jewell, 5. She also added that midway through exercising she often craves something very specific; “a turkey sandwich with mustard and rye and sprouts and onion and sometimes a little avocado…”

“While pregnant with Titan, “I swam, I did yoga, I did weights, I jogged and walked”—and Kelly credits those workouts with an easier delivery (“four pushes!” she says proudly). Eventually she and Arias will figure out a new plan for her to stay moving, but for now she’s sticking to yoga, walks, and stretches aided by a physical therapist.”

She also shared with Women’s Health that she’s working on self-care and devotes a moment each morning to deep breathing something she took up since the evening when “grief over the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor overwhelmed her.”

“I’d just put Titan to bed,” she says. “I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence.”

She added that she’s mindful of what she exposes her son to on the news and is taking time out to disconnect for her own mental health as well.

“The scroll factor is dangerous, you really wanna protect your gates.”

We wish Kelly a safe and happy pregnancy! Isn’t she glowing?!

You can read more of Kelly’s Women’s Health cover story HERE.