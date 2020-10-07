Morgan Freeman Reveals Why He Narrated 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode II’

While fans were already excited for the arrival of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode II, the addition of Morgan Freeman ended up stealing the show. The addition of such an iconic voice, while welcomed, was a huge surprise to a lot of people–but for Freeman, he thought working with Savage and Metro was the perfect fit.

In a new interview with GQ, Freeman explained why he took the project in the first place, saying he seized the opportunity because he wanted to work on a project that didn’t present him as the “nice guy” he’s so used to portraying.

“What happens is you sort of get locked into a position,” the actor explained. “Henry Fonda was in it, Spencer Tracy was in it, James Stewart was in it, even though he played a couple of bad guys. You don’t really don’t want to be cast into a mold, but after a few years, it’s bound to happen. Every [offer] that’s outside of what you consider [your] mold is fun to do. I got to jump at it.”

While the content of the script was unlike what we’re used to hearing from Morgan Freeman, the actual message behind the words wasn’t so different from his actual point of view.

“I read the copy and was like, ‘Wow, there’s some wisdom in here,’” he told the publication. “I think this is the way I think. It’s basically saying don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that,” he said, adding “If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”