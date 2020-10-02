21 Savage Talks Immigration Case, Repaying Jay-Z, R&B & More On ‘Big Facts’ (Video)

For the past year, 21 Savage has been hard at work on Savage Mode II, and now that it’s time for its release, he’s dropping gems for the people. If you’ve ever watched any 21 Savage interviews, you know he is full of wisdom from his personal life experiences and gives the youth the insight they need.

Recently, he stopped by the Big Facts Podcast to sit down with Baby Jade, Big Bank Black, and DJ Scream. During the interview, Savage was an open book. When asked if he missed Amber Rose, he sets the record straight saying he has moved on and is in love with his own family. Savage also opened up about his immigration case and Jay-Z helping him during that time at the 23:45 mark.

“When I got out, I pulled up on Jay-Z at his house and shit. Him and Beyoncé was in there. And we was kicking it. He a regular n***a. I just was thanking him. When I first got out I texted him like, I’ma pay you back. He was like, ‘I don’t want your money, pay me back by being great.’ So I pulled up on him, chopped it up thanked him and shit, cause he ain’t have to do that.”

In the interview, he also breaks down his top R&B acts, Savage Mode II, and Hustlers VS. Dreamers. You can watch the full interview below.

In addition to his candid interview on the Big Facts Podcast, 21 Savage just dropped a new track alongside Drake called “Mr. Right Now” featuring killer production from Metro Boomin’ too. There’s a lyric from the song that’s causing quite the stir on social media at the moment. Read the full story here.