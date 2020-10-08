Lori Harvey And Bu Thiam Spotted Together By Fan
Finished With Future: Lori Harvey Seen Getting Cozy With A New Man In Miami?
Lori Harvey’s love life has been a topic of conversation for over a year now after the socialite went from dating Trey Songz to Diddy and then taking down the King of toxicity himself, Future Hendrix — but has she already moved on from him? A witness is claiming she has.
While enjoying the nightlife in Miami, a source contacted The Shade Room with an alleged video of Lori Harvey cozying up with a new man. The witness alleges that Lori was being touchy-feely with Bu Thiam, the brother to Akon.
In the clip, you can see someone who looks awfully a lot like Lori with her hands in Bu’s pants. TSR doesn’t confirm if the story is accurate or not but shared the footage for fans to decipher.
According to the witness though, it’s Lori Harvey in the video.
I was exchanging phone numbers (cuz I’m trying to get a baller of my own) when I see Lori Harvey all boo’d up with some guy. Anyway, they say he go by Bu, and he’s Kanye’s manager. Well, Bu looked like he could be Lori’s new boo but I couldn’t say for sure. All I know is they were real close all hugged up. I caught them on video real quick.
View this post on Instagram
Both Lori and Bu have not updated their social media pages in days so they haven’t left any clue of being in the same place. In the past, Bu has dated Tracee Ellis Ross and ironically, Joie Chavis — Future’s baby mama.
Does it look like Lori and Bu being cozy in the video to you?
