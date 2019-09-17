Not JUST At The Strip Club: Diddy & Lori Were Bad Boy Booed Up HERE While Justin Partied Nearby [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Diddy Lori Harvey

Source: Arya Diaz/John Lamparski/WireImage / Getty / Getty

Diddy, Lori Harvey And Justin Combs Party At Atlanta’s Gold Room

This is all just fine and completely normal.

After the Internet was dumbfounded to see Lori Harvey partying at Magic City strip club with her current boo Diddy AND her alleged ex Diddy’s son Justin, more pics of the trio in close proximity were released.

On a different night than their strip club rendezvous, the group partied at Atlanta’s Gold Room nightclub during Diddy’s Revolt Summit.

Diddy,49, and Lori,22, were coupled up in the corner…

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

and Justin partied and stayed hydrated alongside his Pops.

Lori Diddy Justin Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net[/caption]

Other party guests included Tommie Lee…

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

and Karlie Redd.

Karlie Redd

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

What do YOU think about Diddy, Lori, and Justin all hanging out??? No big deal, right?

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

This outing comes days after Lori seemingly shut down pregnancy speculation with flat tummy pics. 

More Lori and Diddy on the flip.

Lori who was dripping in diamonds partied with her homegirl.

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Alexis Skyy was also on hand for the party.

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Diddy and Justin don’t seem bothered at all by the father-son dating conundrum.

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Are you feeling Lori’s ATL night out get up?

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Quality Control CEO Pee was also on hand with his new lady. 

Lori Diddy Justin

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

