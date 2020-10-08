LovecraftCountry: Prop Master JP Jones Gives Insight Into How He Created The Magical Items That Help Make This Show A Hit [Video]

Lovecraft Country continues to leave our jaws on the floor every single week. Last week’s episode was INTENSE and when you stop to consider everything that went into making that magical hour of television you might miss out on one very important aspect of storytelling. The props.

No, we’re not talking about the daps you give your homeboy when he lands that new gig. Not the “yaaaasss!” you scream out when your bestie rocks that fly-a$$ dress. We’re talking about the props that you might not even notice but that add levels of realism and believability that transport you to the world that you’re seeing on the screen.

Part of immersing an audience into those worlds are the props that they see. A telephone. A car. A vial of blood. An old pocket watch. These things communicate information that no screenwriter or actor can convey with words. In a story like Lovecraft Country, this is a very important aspect of making us believe all that we see. Fortunately, the series’ prop master, JP Jones, is one of the best in the business and he recently spoke to HBO about his process and why he chose specific items to put on-screen to help director Misha Green and cast tell the exact story of the Freeman family.

Press play below and tap into JP Jones’ insight and knowledge of filmmaking.